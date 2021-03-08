Darshan's Next With Rockline Venkatesh?

Famous Sandalwood producer Rockline Venkatesh is gearing up to cast Challenging star Darshan in his next production. Darshan, who is currently busy with the promotional activities of his upcoming movie "Roberrt", will be resuming the shooting of the period movie "Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka" which is being directed by veteran director Rajendra Singh Babu.

Now,we hear that Darshan will also be signing one more movie title "Golden Ring" which will be produced by Dheera Rockline Venkatesh.

A special feature of this movie will be that Darshan will be seen as an officer of Indian Navy for the first time in his Cinema career.

The story of the movie will revolve around the system in Navy. Another interesting news about this project is that the story line for this movie was given by none other than the actor himself.

Right now, the Screenplay preparation is going on based on this story line. But we are yet to hear about who would direct this movie from the Rockline team. The movie is likely to go to sets in the month of April (after Ugadi). The selection of artists for other roles in the movie is in progress. It may be recalled that Rockline Venkatesh has produced several hit Movies in Kannada.