Dhruva-Rashmika's Karabu Song From Pogaru Becomes A Dance Anthem

Pogaru is among the most awaited Kannada movies this year. This Sandalwood flick has raised expectations not only for its title, story and cast but also for its songs. We all know that one of the most popular songs Karabu from Pogaru was released amidst much hype. The song too managed to live up the expectations and become a chartbuster. Now, we hear that Karabu track from Pogaru is not just topping the music charts but also become a dance Anthem.

Chandan Shetty has penned the lyrics of the song Karabu in Pogaru. Chandan Shetty has also composed the music and crooned the song too. The song features lead actors Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna.

Pogaru is directed by Nanda Kishore and bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under Sri Jagadguru movies banner. The movie was to hit theatres on March 24. The film features Dhruva Sarjam Rashmika Mandanna, Kai Greene, Dhananjay and Raghavendra Rajkumar.