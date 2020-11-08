Dhruva Sarja Moves From Pogaru To Dubari

Action prince Dhruva Sarja is gearing up for his next movie called "Dubari" after 'Pogaru'. Nanda Kishore is directing this project of "Vasavi Enterprises" produced under the Banner "Uday K Mehta Productions".

The Muhurat pooja of "Dubari" along with display of the title was conducted at Navaranga Ganesh temple on Friday. Senior sandalwood actors Dhoddanna and Thara, launched the movie by clapping. Other members of the Production team including technicians, and most of the artists were present on the occasion.

The team has planned to commence shooting during the last week of this month. While revealing these details about this movie, producer Uday Mehta said that the screenplay of this movie is ready and most of the pre-production work has been completed and added that shooting will be conducted across Mandya, Bangalore, and a few foreign locations.