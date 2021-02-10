Dhruva Sarja-starrer Pogaru movie set to hit screens on February 19

After over three years of hard work, the team 'Pogaru' recently announced February 19 as the release date of the film starring Dhruva Sarja and directed by Nanda Kishore. 'Pogaru' on Wednesday received 'U/A' certificate without any cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Pogaru has been in the making for quite a long time, and many speculated on the reasons for this. However, some months ago, the filmmakers clarified that Dhruva had to undergo a physical transformation for the first schedule.



An announcement in this regard was made by the director on his social media account, where he also shared a few details about the film. "Feeling happy for getting certified with UA and not a single cut for Pogaru. I had set a certain target for which I had prepared much in advance, and went by the plan. Dhruva had to shed 30 kg for the first schedule to fit the role of a student. After its completion in April 2018, Dhruva had to gain weight again for the following schedule. Now we are ready to hit screens in different languages. Definitely our people will receive our effort with open hands," said director Nanda Kishore.

According to reports, Dhruva Sarja popularly known as Action Prince in Sandalwood confirmed the February 19 date which coincides with Rathasapthami. 'Pogaru' will be the first big-star film to be released in 2021 and audio to be released on February 14 in Davangere. Made in Kannada, the film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu and Tamil as Pogaru and Seema Thimiru, respectively. Pogaru shows Dhruva in a notorious avatar opposite south sensation Rashmika Manadanna.

Dhruva Sarja has recently claimed 'Pogaru' is not just meant to be a commercial entertainer, but a film filled with family sentiments, love, and emotions. "This is a content-based subject, and viewers' high expectations will not be disappointed. We are releasing in different languages and we are getting positive response. We will screen it in 350 plus theatres in Andhra Pradesh," said the actor.

Apart from lead actors, Pogaru also has ensembles of popular actors like Raghavendra Rajkumar, Dhananjay, Pavithra Lokesh, and Mayuri, Ravi Shankar and Chikkanna. Music has been composed by Chandan Shetty, while the background score is by V Harikrishna. The camera work has been handled by Vijay Milton. 'Pogaru' bankrolled by BK Gangadhar also features bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas and Jo Linder in the climax sequence.