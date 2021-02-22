Dhruva Sarja Thrilled With Pogaru Box Office Collections

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja whose movie "Pogaru" hit theatres on Friday has given surprising news. Sharing the first day box office collection of his latest movie, the actor said he was overwhelmed by the response to the movie.

The Sandalwood action prince who is pleasantly surprised about the massive collection revealed on his Instagram that the movie had earned a whopping sum of 10.05 crores on the very first day. Pogaru, which released in theatres on February 19, has been watched by lakhs of fans and has been running to packed houses despite mixed reviews. The movie has so far collected 30 crores at the box office in its three day run.

The collection is further going to swell with word of mouth publicity from the audience. The movie has been released in about 1000 theatres all over the state and is being well received well by the audience. We also hear about the gradual increase in collections. Pogaru is released in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

With shows starting from as early as 5 am, the movie seems to have justified the expectations from Dhruva's fans. Fans are excited to see their favourite star on the silver screen after nearly 3 years. Pogaru has the usual elements of family sentiments together with action and stunts. Multilingual actor Rashmika Mandanna is seen with Dhruva Sarja for the first time in this movie. The movie which is directed by Nanda Kishore has Raghavendra Rajkumar, Tara Anuradha, Ravi Shankar, Pavithra Lokesh, Dolly Dhananjay, Chikkanna, and late Bullet Prakash in the star cast. Now, Dhruva is heading to give voice over to his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja's upcoming movie "Raja Marthaanda".