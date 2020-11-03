Dr Rajkumar's Grandson Grand Debut Titled Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava

Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar created history in the Sandalwood industry and his legacy is being continued by his descendants who are trying to follow suit. They are, Century star Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, and Vinay to name a few. Dhiren and Dhanya, the grand children of Dr Rajkumar have already entered the cinema industry.

Now, we hear that Raghavendra Rajkumar's second son Yuva Rajkumar is making a grand entry into the film industry. The title of his debut movie has also been announced. Earlier, Yuva Rajkumar's first look of his debut movie was released on April 24, which happened to be Dr Rajkumar's birth anniversary. Now, the title of this movie was announced on November 1, on the occasion of Kannada Rajyothsava.

A unique thing about this title is that this movie is being given the name of a film in which Dr Rajkumar had worked in way back in the year 1960. The movie was titled "Ranadheera Kanteerava". However the title is prefixed by "Yuva" in the latest movie. Hence this movie is named as "Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava". In the launch video of this movie, one can see the actor delivering furious dialogues just like his grandfather. Yuva also shines in the stunt scenes. The actor, who has tuned his body can be seen with a beard in rugged look.

This shows that Yuva has made adequate preparations for this movie. We are yet to hear about the other star cast in this project. Puneet Rudra Nag who worked with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame will be helming this movie which happens to be his debut. KGF fame Ravi Basrur will be scoring the music for this movie and his skills can be noticed in the launch video. Sanketh will be handling the camera for this movie while stunt scenes will be composed by Chetan Desouza. Vijay Raj, and Mohan B Kere will be shouldering the responsibilities of editing and Art direction respectively. But it is still unknown who will bankroll this project. Puneet and others have conveyed their best wishes for this movie.