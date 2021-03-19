Fans Are My Lifeline: Darshan

Sandalwood challenging star Darshan who is thrilled by the success of his recently released movie 'Roberrt' has said that If the movie is good, people will certainly come and watch in theatres.

The actor, who spoke to the media, has said that more than one thousand piracy links of the movie have been deleted so far. "Regardless of piracy menace if the movie is good, people will certainly watch it," Said the actor.

He also expressed his displeasure over the fact that when his movie 'Yajamaana" suffered piracy nobody spoke about it. While speaking about piracy, Darshan spoke about it at length. "Everybody is making a bit hue and cry about piracy.

My movie 'Yajamaana' got pirated on the very first day of its release. Who raised that issue on that day? Despite that, the movie ran for 140 days. If the movie is not good people won't see it even if it is shown for free. Even the movie 'Kurukshetra also got pirated," said thr actor.

"We have caught hold of many people who were indulging in piracy. One person had shared the link. We called him and gave him a earful and bailed him out later. When one of our boys did it, he was made to sit in the police station.

With whom should ai share these things?" asked Darshan while speaking about the piracy war.

Darshan urged the public to help the Kannada industry to grow further. "When a good movie is Produced some more movies will be born because money starts flowing in Gandhinagar. Some new heros will also be born.

All of them will be our own.When there is substance in a movie, people come and watch. I never give up on my fans, because they are my bread and butter," thus expressed Darshan about his love for his fans.