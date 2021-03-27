Fans of Darshan, Sudeep Wish For Reunion

It is common to see the fans of famous stars at loggerheads in all the states. This rivalry aggravates usually during the release of the movies of their favourite stars. It is common to see the usage of the word "fans war" in Sandalwood now-a-days.

While some fans are creating problems for the stars, some go to the extent of inflaming rivalry among stars. But it is prudent for fans to create harmony so that it will help the growth of society. We have been often witnessing quarrels between the fans of two stars.

Recentlyz there was an allegation that a fan of a Kannada actor was responsible for the piracy of the movie "Roberrt". Kichcha Sudeep and Darshan fans are always seen engaged in war of words. Now, we notice a new trend on social media. Both Darshan and Sudeep fans have started a movement trending a hashtag on social media which states that both the actors should get reunited. Fans are forcing their favourite stars to forget their differences, and bitter memories and get reunited.

Fans are aspiring that there should be unity in Sandalwood so that the industry will prosper. Fans of both the actors are sharing photos of Darshan and Sudeep standing together during their happier days and are pressurising them saying that they want to see them again like this.

We hear that many actors of Sandalwood are joining hands to support this movement. It remains to be seen whether these actors will fulfill this dream of their fans. These two actors are away from each other for the past four years.