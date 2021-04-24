Film Industry Responsible For Corona Crisis in Karnataka: CT Ravi

Former minister and BJP national secretary C T Ravi has said that people from the cinema industry are indirectly responsible for the prevailing situation of Corona which has gone beyond control in the state.

C T Ravi visited Sumana Halli recently. During his visit, members of bereaved family and villagers gheroed Ravi. After this incident, Ravi who spoke to the media, said that Government is not responsible for the increase in Corona cases. While defending the government further, CT Ravi said that it was due to the pressure from Cinema industry people and others on the government, Corona cases indiscriminately increased.

Eight days ago when the government decided to close theatres, and Gymnasiums cinema people and Gymnasium people came and intimidated the government. Hence the government had to step back from the decision. People, including opposition members, questioned why we must close theatres. Media also showed the same thing. When some celebrity came and gave a statement, all the media gave attention and focussed on that. Hence we are paying heavily for that, said CT Ravi.

When Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer movie "Yuvarathnaa" got released, within two days government had issued directives to allow only fifty percent occupancy in theatres. Puneeth Rajkumar and others had severely protested against this order. The same thing happened regarding the gym too. When the team of this movie including Puneeth, Producer Vijay kiragandur, and director Santosh Anandaram met CM and appealed, the order was slackened and the rule came into force after April 7.

Now, as per present directives, theatres throughout the state will be completely closed till May 4. Corona cases have increased drastically in Karnataka. Most of the hospitals in Bangalore are full. There is severe dearth of oxygen cylinders and vaccines. Yesterday alone, the state has registered about 23,500 new cases and about 116 people have died. Totally in this state, about 13,726 people have died due to Corona.