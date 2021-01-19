From A Marriage Breakdown to Made For Each Other Couple, Sudeep-Priya Set Major Relationship Goals

The year was 2015. There came a news in all the major media channels which was like a bolt from the blue. The shocking news was that Kichcha Sudeep's wife had applied for a divorce in the court.

People concluded that their marriage was broken forever. Priya Radha Krishnan had told the court that it was not possible for her to continue her relationship with Sudeep anymore and hence she was seeking a divorce.

It is an exciting story to listen to as to how Sudeep and Priya got reunited!

Priya who hails from a Nair family in Kerala did all her education in Bangalore. She was into drama theatre and during those times Sudeep was reportedly struggling to get a chance in modelling.

Sudeep who thought that it would be easy to enter the movie field if he acts in dramas joined the college drama team. Priya who was studying in the same college became friends with Sudeep.

It is believed that Sudeep used to play guitar in front of Priya to impress her. Priya loved Sudeep's voice very much and gradually they fell in love with each other and it was not long before they became life partners.

In most of such relationships the initial stages go very well and at times like they say familiarity breeds contempt and you never know what really went wrong. It happens more when they are in the cinema field.

It is common for us to see marriages, divorces, re-marriages happening in this field although this industry is not an exception. But differences arose after decades of Sudeep's marriage. They decided to get divorced on a mutual consent basis.

Sudeep had also stated that they were seeking divorce because of many differences among them and he was prepared to give alimony to Priya in this regard. But in a sudden turn of fate and change of hearts, the couple decided to get back together and reunited again because of their daughter.

Sudeep who could not bear the separation from his daughter used to celebrate his daughter's birthday together. It appears the couple realised how painful it was to keep away from one another and gradually their differences were dissolved. Finally they withdrew their divorce petitions and are now living happily. They keep appearing together on many occasions.

These facts were confirmed recently when Sudeep celebrated Priya's birthday. Sudeep created a common DP and got it released through Manju Warrier, who happens to be his wife's favourite Malayalam actor.

In fact the couple even met her recently during Phantom shoot in Kerala.

Sudeep gave a pleasant surprise gift to his wife by singing a romantic song written by himself. This was lauded by all women folk on social media.