Ganesh-Megha Shetty Triple Riding First Schedule In Mysuru

The pre-production work of Golden Star Ganesh's much talked about movie Triple Riding is almost done. We now hear that the crew is gearing up to take the movie to sets. The first schedule of Triple Riding is all set to begin from October 19, as per official sources. The 20-day shoot will be done around Mysuru.

Kannada TV actress Megha Shetty who is now a household name in Karnataka through the TV serial Jothe Jotheyali will be making her debut on the big screen with Golden Star Ganesh in a movie called "Triple Riding".

Megha Shetty who wanted to be an IAS officer, unexpectedly got an opportunity to take up a lead role in the mega serial "Jothe Jotheyali" opposite late Sandalwood actor Dr Vishnuvardhan's actor son-in-law Anirudh Jakaar. Currently, she is a popular face of this TV serial for her excellent portrayal of Siri Mane character. This daily soap is in the Top 2 place for the past two months.

But the actor has now got a bumper offer to act with Sandalwood Golden Star Ganesh of Mungaru Male fame, we hear. The team of this movie which was searching for a female lead actress is said to have finalized Megha Shetty's name for the project.

The actor who is one of the most loved actresses in the popular TV soap Jothe Jotheyali is now gearing up to make a grand entry into the big screen with the movie Triple Riding. The actor who spoke to a local media has said, "I am happy and blessed to act with Golden Star Ganesh. This was possible only because of the love of my fans. I have not met Ganesh sir so far. It will be a thrilling experience to work with him. I will be enacting a homely character in this movie. My sister has finalized this deal. She is the one who always takes a call."

The shooting of "Triple Riding" is likely to start in the second week of October in various locations at Chikmagalur, Bangalore, and Mysore. The movie which will be helmed by Mahesh Gowda, will have layers of Comedy, Love story, suspense thriller, and action. The director had earlier worked on a movie with Vinod Prabhakar . The film was titled "Ragad". The movie which will be produced under the banner "Krupalu Entertainment" is bankrolled by Ramgopal. Y M. Sai karthik and Anand will be respectively handling music and camera. The others in the star cast in 'Triple Riding' include Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Pratap, Ravi Shankar and others.

Currently, the songs for the movie are being recorded in Hyderabad. Others who will be working in this movie will be dance director Bhushan, editor K M Prakash, stunt master Different Danny, lyricists Nagendra Prasad, Jayanth Kaikini, Chetan Kumar, and dialogue writer Mahesh Gowda. The director had previously worked with Yoga Raj Bhat in Mungaru Male and had dreamt of working with Ganesh since then, and now he says his dream got fulfilled.