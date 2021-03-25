Hyderabad Link To Sandalwood Drug Racket

Sandalwood Producer Shankar Gowda, who was arrested in connection with drugs racket, has spilled the beans about the happenings during celebrity parties he would arrange in the filmy circles.



Shankar Gowda, who has produced many movies in Kannada, was reportedly arranging parties at his office and elsewhere, and he used to give drugs to the guests who were attending parties. It is said that he used to even provide money to purchase drugs.

A police officer who shared these details, has also said that celebrities and businessmen from Andhra, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai used to take part in such parties.

Among them, most of the celebrities and businessmen are said to be from Hyderabad. Based on these details furnished by Shanka l Gowda, the Govindapura police Is likely to serve notices to some more celebrities.

Meanwhile, the Koramangala magistrate court has ordered for further 14 days judicial custody of Shankar Gowda. Police had recently arrested several Nigerian citizens who were selling drugs and had siezed 4 crore worth of drug materials.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the police had raided the places belonging to ex Bigg Boss contestant Masthan Chandra and Shankar Gowda. After getting enough evidences, police arrested Shankar Gowda.

We hear that Shankar Gowda had connections with Star actresses. It may also be recalled that a Telugu actor by name Thanish Alladi was given emergency notice to appear before Bangalore police for an enquiry. Tanish Alladi is a former Bigg Boss 2 contestant and has also worked in several Telugu movies.