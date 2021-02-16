Jaggesh Greets Darshan On Birthday

Senior sandalwood actor Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh has shared a common DP on his Twitter while greeting Challenging star Darshan on the occasion of Darshan's birthday. The Kannada actor shared the birthday DP of D boss and has wished him with all his heart.

Earlier, an audio clip of Jaggesh teasing the companions of Darshan had gone viral on social media giving rise to debates between netizens. As a result, some fans of Darshan were furious with the senior Kannada actor. Jaggesh, who was unhappy with this had stated that some youngsters had done this in order to get publicity. Some of the fans of Darshan had commented stating that people who could not tolerate Jaggesh's intimacy with Darshan had done this mischief.

Some incidents that happen on social media creates unwanted animosity between artists in the industry. But such a thing has not happened in case of Darshan and Jaggesh. The comedian has high regards for Darshan, and latter too has maintained a good rapport with Jaggesh. Hence their relationship is quite cordial.

Now Jaggesh has shared the common DP for Darshan's birthday with a message. "My birthday wishes to you. May you live long with prosperity," posted Jaggesh on his Twitter. In response to the tweet, Darshan fans have thanked Jaggesh. Earlier Jaggesh's audio clip had created some uproar in the media. "People around me are hard workers unlike people around Darshan who keep demanding the actor to send mutton and goats flesh to feast themselves," Jaggesh was heard speaking in the audio. This audio clip had put the actor in a fix. Now, Jaggesh is on a damage control mode to avert possible clashes among fans.