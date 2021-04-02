Jaggesh Remembers Tiger Prabhakar

Sandalwood actor Jaggesh recently remembered his old pal Tiger Prabhakar on the occasion of the late actor's birthday. Kannada fans can never forget actor Prabhakar who was seen in yesteryear movies in the role of Villain, Hero, Supporting actor, and co-actor. He had also directed and produced a few movies in Kannada.

The actor had also carved a niche for himself in Mollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood, and Bollywood industries besides shining in Sandalwood. Prabhakar made his debut in Sandalwood through his movie "Kaadina Rahasya". Twenty years have passed since we lost him, but still his memory is etched in the minds of Kannada fans even today.

Actor Jaggesh fondly remembered him on the late actor's birthday. Jaggesh remembered him with full gratitude saying he was grateful for all the help the late actor rendered during his hard days.

"Tiger Prabhakar's brother became by friend in the year 1987 during the production of the movie "Agni Parva". When I entered into wedlock after a love affair I was feeling helpless. That is when Prabhakar's brother supported me like my own. Since then he followed my progress in the industry. Most of the times he was my partner while boozing. I accompanied him in his life untill his last journey," stated Jaggesh.

Jaggesh went on to recall how Prabhakar had consoled him when he lost his mother. "My mother passed away when both of us (Prabhakar and I), were working together in a movie called "Arjuna Abhimanyu". When I was crying like crazy, he hugged me and said that he had also lost my mother like me. This made me to burst into tears and I had a total breakdownry. Prabhakar was such a kind hearted man. Prabha brother, my greetings on this birthday of yours. Your love is enternal," Jaggesh remembered the late actor.



Jaggesh has shared screen space with Prabhakar in several movies. "Arjuna Abhimanyu" movie was well received by the Kannada audience. In fact, this movie was directed by Prabhakar himself.