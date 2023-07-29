Japan fans hail Yash starrer ‘KGF;’ screams ‘Salaam Rocky Bhai’

With the release of “KGF” franchise, actor Yash not only ensured a significant place for Kannada films nationwide, but also became one of the most loved superstars with fans in every part of the country.



The 'KGF' movies have turned Yash into the global face of the Kannada movie industry, which was known for occasional hits or arthouse films. His Rocky Bhai beard and patterned suits became the rage after the stupendous success of 'KGF 2'.

The impact for the character was clear from how people across the country were seen recreating Yash's look, style and dialogues. After a dream run in India, and in many other countries, “KGF” movies were released in Japan on July 14. The film was Yash's first major theatrical release in Japan, and the audience showered their love on Rocky Bhai.

In a video that went viral from one of the houseful shows, the audience in Japan can be seen wearing 'Rocky Bhai' masks, outfits and saying "Salaam Rocky Bhai".

The fans were also spotted across various locations like restaurants, malls and even beaches sporting Rocky Bhai masks. After witnessing his impressive performance, a large section of the audience in Japan have done a deep dive into Yash's filmography, and have taken to social media raving about his exceptional journey from working backstage in theatre to becoming a global star.

Fans wrote on the social media, "Now Salaam Rocky bhai in Japan too all because of our Yash boss".

Few days ago, Yash had also visited Malaysia, where he received an unprecedented welcome. Right from the airport, 'Rocking Star' was greeted with massive hoardings, people wearing outfits with Rocking Star's name and pictures, fan made sketches, paintings and figurines of their beloved Rocky Bhai.

'KGF' is a period action film series set mostly in the Kolar Gold Fields, which gives the series its name, created by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films.

Set in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the series follows two narrators, Anand Ingalangi and his son Vijayendra Ingalangi, who gives an interview of a book written by Anand to a leading news channel, which tells the life story of Raja Krishnappa Bairya alias Rocky (Yash), a Mumbai-based high ranking mercenary born in poverty and how he became the most dreaded person at that time.

In 'KGF 1', Rocky, a high-ranking mercenary in Mumbai seeks power and wealth in order to fulfil his mother's promise. Due to his high fame, his bosses hires him to assassinate Garuda, the son of the founder of Kolar Gold Fields.

While, in the second part, after having assassinated Garuda, Rocky establishes himself as the kingpin of K.G.F. He now has to deal with ruthless foes: Garuda's uncle Adheera, who wants to take control of K.G.F, and Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India and his bosses Andrews, Rajendra Desai, Kamal, Shetty, Daya and Guru Pandian.