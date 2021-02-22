Jr Chiru Sarja Released Raja Marthanda Trailer Gets Record Views

Recently Sandalwood actress Meghana Raj had shared a photo of her son, Junior Chiranjeevi Sarja. The latest news that thrilled sandalwood fans was that the trailer of Chiranjeevi Sarja movie "Raja Marthaanda" will be released by Chiru's son aka Little Simba. Even though Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away a few months ago, the craze which fans have for his movies has not faded. There are a lot of expectations from the movie "Raja Marthaanda" which was still under production when the Kannada actor died.

The director of the movie Ram Narayan who posted a selfie of himself with junior Chiru stated that this is the first of its kind in history where the trailer of a father's movie was being released by his toddler son. Even Meghana Raj has great expectations from the movie "Raja Marthaanda".

Chriru's brother Dhruva Sarja has lent his voice for Chiranjeevi Sarja in this movie. He has lent his voice for the portions enough for the trailer. Meghana expressed her excitement about the trailer released by her son. The trailer has some unique dialogues for which fans were eagerly waiting. There was a good response for the trailer which was released earlier. Dhruva Sarja, who is currently busy with the release of Pogaru, will resume the dubbing work of "Raja Marthaanda" after taking a break. We also learn that Darshan also has lent his voice to the movie. The trailer was released on February 19 by Chiranjeevi Sarja's son and has garnered overwhelming response from film buffs.