Kanika Dhillon plans theatrical release of Rashmi Rocket

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Tuesday hinted at a theatrical release of the forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket, which has commenced shooting.

The production house RSVP movies announced on their official Twitter account that the Taapsee Pannu-starrer has begun shooting on Tuesday.

"We are soon going to hear only one name on the tracks! #RashmiRocket, filming begins today!" they tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, Kanika wrote from her verified account: "See u at the movies!! #rashmirocket."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday evening, regarding shoot commencing for the film.

He wrote: "SHOOT BEGINS... #RashmiRocket - the sports drama starring #TaapseePannu - commenced shoot today (3 Nov 2020)... Costars #PriyanshuPainyuli, who acted in #Extraction... Directed by Akarsh Khurana... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya."

The Akarsh Khurana directorial is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee's husband in the film.