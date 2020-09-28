Kannada Actor Sharan Recuperating After Discharge From Hospital

Sandalwood actor and comedian Sharan, brother of actress Shruthi, who was admitted to a hospital for stomach ailment was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

The actor complained of acute pain in his stomach when he was in the midst of work. It is said that Sharan was shooting for a simple Suni directorial movie "Avathara Purusha' when he suddenly felt ill. The Kannada actor was soon rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Yesterday, Shruti had assured fans that her brother was on the path to recovery after visiting him at the hospital.

Now, the actor is back at home after receiving treatment and is recuperating. Throwing more light on his health condition, Sharan's actor sister Shruthi stated that the actor has stones in his kidney and he has been advised rest for three days, and added that Sharan may have to undergo operation if the pain doesn't subside.

Sharan is playing a lead role in the movie which was being shot at HMT ground. Ashika Ranganath plays the female lead opposite Sharan in this movie. The actor was treated at Mallige hospital.

Sharan, who started off as a TV actor was seen playing side roles in movies. Soon, he became a lead actor too. He is one of the few comedians in Kannada like Jaggesh who started off as a comedian and went on to become a lead actor.