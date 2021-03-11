Kannada Actress Anjali Comeback in Nethravathi Serial On Udaya TV

Well known Sandalwood actress of yesteryears Anjali who shot to limelight through her performances during the 90s in Kannada movies like "Ananthana Avaanthara", "Tarle Nanmaga", "Neenu Nakkare Haalu Sakkare" is back in action after a span of 22 years.



We hear that the actress will be seen in a mega serial called "Netravathi" which will be produced under Dr Rajkumar family Banner "Poornima Productions". Santhosh Gowda will be directing this serial with Durga Shri, Sunny Manipal, Sachin, Chaitra Rao, Danappa, Ishwarya, and others in the star cast.



The Camera and editing will be done by Dayakar and Guru Murthy respectively. Anjali will be seen as Bhagirathi who is the mother of Netravathi in the serial. Anjali is excited as she is going to be seen in an emotional role for the first time in her career.

Dr Rajkumar's family is now busy with their productions. Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has started PRK Productions and is producing movies for OTT platforms. On the other hand, Shivarajkumar has established his production house which is named as Shri and Cine Services and is producing serials and web series.

Netravathi serial will be telecast on popular Kannada entertainment channel Udaya TV.

The story of this serial revolves round an Asha worker who is also a devotee of Lord Manjunatha. Netravathi keeps all the people around her always happy though she has her own woes to deal with in her mind. As fate would have it she lands at a house of a flint hearted protoganist. Netravathi, who can nurse the wounds, also softens the mind of this lead character with her soft skills. This is in fact the story in a nut shell. The serial will be telecast on Udaya TV from Monday to Saturday at 7.30 pm.