Kannada Film Industry's ace actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj is blessed with a baby boy this morning in a private hospital Bengaluru. This news was announced by Chiranjeevi's brother Dhruv Sarja through his Instagram stories. He also dropped the pics of the newborn baby being a happy and proud uncle.

Dhruv Sarja took to his Instagram and wrote, "Baby boy. Jai Hanuman."













Sarja family is all happy and celebrated the special moment by distributing sweets among their fans who gathered near the hospital after the news of Junior Sarja arrival.

Well, the images of newborn baby are doing rounds on the internet…











In these images, Dhruv is seen holding the little one and is seen happy. The little one also received the blessings of his father as we can witness hospital staff holding the baby next to Chiranjeevi Sarja's framed photo.

Recently, Sarja family has celebrated Meghana Raj's 'Seemantham'…Only a few family members and friends were invited to this event due to Covid-19 restrictions. The large photo of Chiranjeevi was placed near Meghana Raj which made us go teary-eyed.









Dhruv Sarja has dropped a beautiful video on the occasion of his late brother's birthday and made us reminisce the ace actor once again…According to the sources, Dhruv Sarja has gifted a silver cradle worth Rs 10 lakh and was eagerly waiting for the arrival of the newborn baby. The video shows off Seemanthan and birthday pics of Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on 7 th June, 2020 after suffering from a massive heart attack. His sudden demise sent huge shock waves to all the Sarja family fans and made all of us go teary-eyed.