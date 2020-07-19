Kannada Bigg Boss Contestant Chaithra Kotoor Confession of Love

Kannada Bigg Boss: Writer and actor Chaithra Kotoor who appeared in the last season of Kannada Bigg Boss has disclosed about her love affair. Viewers had speculated about this already during her stint on the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. Chaithra has earned popularity not only through her stage performances and Bigg Boss but also as a writer. Now, this Kannada actress has made a startling revelation stating that she is in love.

Check out her instagram post

Chaithra Kotoor had acted Sooji Dhara which starred Hari Priya. After this, she had taken part in Bigg Boss season 7 as one of the contestants.

She got eliminated once and had re-entered much to the delight of her fans. She has passion for direction and is making all the preparations for the same.

Meanwhile, amidst all her career commitments, the talk surrounding her love life remains an enigma to her fans. If you are one of those curious souls, read on.

Chaithra, who is very active on social media, has shared many of her poems pertaining to love-hate-disappointment between men and women which gives rise to questions in the reader's mind that this actress might have fallen in love. But after keeping mum for a while now and not responding to queries, she has come up with a cryptic response leaving her fans at bay.