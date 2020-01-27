Kannada Bigg Boss Sudeep Shows Agnisakshi Priyanka The Door

Kannada Bigg Boss 7's most awaited episode Super Sunday with Kichcha Sudeep started off on a good note with the host greeting the contestants in the House.

Contestants too sing praises of Sudeep and his sense of fashion. Sudeep then tells them about being asked about gifts that Kishen and Priyanka got. Then he moves on to talk about Bigg Boss season 7 contestants and their life inside the House. He then begun the Yes or No session which requires correspondents to flash their placards.

Thereafter begins the most crucial scene—the elimination round. With Deepika Das and Priyanka at the bottom of the voters' ratings, Sudeep announces that only one of them would get to stay while the other would be shown the exit. While Deepika gets into a safer zone, Priyanka of Agnisakshi serial fame is evicted.

Then Priyanka thanks Sudeep and boids goodbye to her housemates. The Kannada Bigg Boss 7 host Sudeep congratulates her on putting on a good show inside the House. As per the custom, a video depicting the contestant's journey is played on the screen which makes Priyanka teary-eyed.

Just before signing off, Priyanka asks Sudeep for a dance to which the host replies that he would do so in the finals. However, after much persuasion, the Kannada Bigg Boss eliminated contestant, Priyanka has her way and gets Sudeep to dance with her.

Sudeep has successfully hosted six seasons of the Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss. The current season to is heading towards the finish. It remains to be seen who will win the Kannada Bigg Boss 7.