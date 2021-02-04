Kannada Bigg Boss Winner Shine Shetty Eyes Bollywood

Actor and winner of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 7, Shine Shetty is in the news again. His fans were curious to know what Shine would venture into after he walked away with the Bigg Boss winner's title. Now, Shine Shetty has completed one year after achieving this feat.

Basking in the glory of his reality show success, Shine is now stepping into the world of Hindi music albums. Shine is treating this as a celebration on the occasion of completion of an year after Bigg Boss victory.

Shine Shetty has headed towards Bollywood to showcase his talent in a hindi album song. This song will be sung by Sanchith Hegde which is titled Dhonde. "This is like a journey song wherein the hero questions himself while looking for new horizons of life. "This will be a story of fantasy journey," revealed Shine Shetty while speaking to the media.

The album song is being directed by Yathish Raj and the song is composed by Danny Kurian and Sumith Bangera. The team has created an imaginary village by name "Kinowr' near Himachal Pradesh and the song will be shot in the backdrop of this village. We hear that this dream project of Shine Shetty will commence in the month of March.

The shooting is planned for ten days. Shine Shetty who is very enthusiastic about this project is hoping that this song will open up some more avenues for his entry into Bollywood.