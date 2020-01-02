It's the dawn of another new year and filmmakers cutting across industry have made sure to push movie updates to mark the occasion and also keep the audience in the know of things. While actors were busy wishing their fans for New Year, directors and producers of their movies were ready with creative posters of their movies to surprise fans. This happened across industries and Sandalwood was no exception.



January 1, 2020 started off on a fantastic note for the audience with a chance to get a glimpse of their favourite actor's movies. It was literally a contest between Sandalwood filmmakers to top the trending charts. And going by the kind of posters filmmakers have posted, 2020 promises to be a visual feast for the Kannada moviebuffs. Now, let's find out what to expect from 2020 in Sandalwood.

Kannada Movies Releasing in 2020

KGF 2: Rocky Bhai aka Yash will be back as the rocking star in the most successful Kannada franchise KGF. Yash's KGF Chapter 1 was a moneyspinner at the box office and expectations surrounding KGF Chapter 2 has touched the sky. Fans have already begun the countdown for this Prashanth Neel directorial which is slated for release in April 2020.

Yuvarathnaa: The film stars Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role and promises to be visual treat for the youth. The teaser and the first look which was released today has already set the ball rolling for the movie. The film directed by Santosh Ananddram, also stars Sayyesha, Sonu, Dhananjay in key roles.

Gaalipata 2: This is a sequel to Golden Star Ganesh's hit movie Gaalipata which released soon after his blockbuster hit Mungaru Male which broke all box office records in Sandalwood. Mungaru Male established Ganesh as a promising lead actor in Kannada while Gaalipata pushed his status to another level. Now, the sequel features Ganesh, Diganth, Ananthanag and Rajesh Krishnan in key roles and promises to be en enjoyable romantic comedy like its first part. Sonal Mandiero and Sharmila Mandre play the female leads in the movie Gaalipata 2. The movie's poster which was released today on social media has thrilled fans who are betting on the Ganesh sequel to be a bigger hit than its first part.

Robert: The makers of the Darshan movie had released a motion poster from the movie sometime back. Today, on the occasion of new year, D Boss fans had a surprise from the makers again who released Darshan's look from the movie which has received a thumbs up from critics and fans alike. The production of the movie is over and pre-production work on Robert has just begun with Challenging Star Darshan starting his dubbing work from today. Let's hope Darshan movie Robert lives up to the expectations of his fans.

Kabza: Real Star Upendra collaborates with I Love You director R Chandru yet again, this time for a movie based on the underworld. The movie is titled Kabza and being produced at a whopping budget of Rs 40 crores. Kabza will release simultaneously in seven Indian languages. Given the market for Kannada movies in China recently, the makers of Upendra's Kabza have also decided to dub the movie into the language of the dragon nation.

So, are you excited to watch all these movies in 2020? There are many other movies too that will hit theatres this year, we will be back with more updates. Watch this for more.