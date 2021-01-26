Kannadiga Producer To Bankroll Ravichandran's Directorial

@VRavichandran30 starrer "Kannadiga" is getting ready for release. The team, which has completed the shooting of the movie, is currently busy with the post production work of the project.

According to the team, if everything goes as planned, the movie will hit the screens by the second week of April. Meanwhile, we hear that a new movie will be directed by actor Ravichandran and will be produced by S S Rajkumar. The Producer, who had earlier bankrolled hit movies like Myna', Prithvi, Jatta , and Mythri is currently producing Kannadiga. But even before the release of this movie, Rajkumar is planning to produce anothef movie under the direction of Ravichandran. "We are planning to produce a movie which will be directed by Ravichandran. Ravi has also given green signal to direct this movie. We have accepted a one line story of this movie and the script work has started. The movie will be based on a political subject and the pre-production work has already started. We are yet to finalize other crew members including artists and the title of the movie. According to our plans, the production is likely to start in the month of April-May. We are going to make an official announcement shortly about the launch of the movie," says the producer.

Ravichandran directorial movies Rajendra Ponnappa and Ravi Bopanna are slated to hit the big screens soon. However, Ravichandran fans are inquisitive about these ventures and further updates regarding these projects are awaited.