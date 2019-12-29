KGF Actor Yash Warns Fans Against Driving Drunk On New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is only a few days away and every person around the world have begun the countdown to ring in 2020 in style.

Different people ring in the new year in different ways. Even though people look forward to the NYE revelry, a few untoward incidents do happen.

Despite warnings from the police not to drive drink, and also the fact that several cities now offer chaffeur service to those wanting to be dropped home late night after party, partygoers end up taking the risk of driving in an inebriated state leading to accidents.

KGF Actor Yash has put out a message for his fans asking them to be careful on the said day. He has joined hands with the Karnataka traffic police to send a video message to all the partygoers in town not to drive under the influence.

In the message shared by the traffic police, Yash is heard saying: "New year comes every year with it brings new hopes, dreams, aspirations and goals. But if we slip and drive drunk, there's every possibility of losing more than we gain. A moment's pleasure could lead to unwanted tragedies.

Remember you have your loved ones waiting for you back home. So, take public transport, hire a cab or hitch a ride with one of your teetotaler friends so you reach back home safe.

Let's join hands with the traffic police and get smarter. Happy New Year. Be safe."

Golden words of wisdom, aren't they? Remember even Tollywood actor Jr NTR had put out a similar message after he lost his brother in a road mishap?

Better be safe than sorry. Do not drive drunk. Why lose a precious life when you can avoid such tragedies?