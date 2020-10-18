KGF Chapter 2: Will Sanjay Dutt Deliver as Adheera?

We already told you that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be back on the sets of KGF Chapter 2 after a short break. It is worth recalling here that the senior Bollywood actor had opted for a break owing to medical reasons. This made the makers wait and rework on their shooting schedule.

It may be recalled that KGF Chapter 2 was to release by October 23 as a Dasara treat to Sandalwood audience. Kannada fans were excited when there was an announcement about this, Bollywood actor's participation for the first time in a kannada movie through KGF Chapter 2, but had got disappointed when there was news about the actor taking a break for his cancer treatment.

While there was some uncertainty about his resuming work in the Mega budget movie, Sanjay Dutt himself has come on social media to announce that he will be back on sets of KGF 2 movie. The actor who shared about three photos on Instagram has stated that he would be back on KGF chapter 2 sets. The actor could be seen wearing a black T shirt and Cargo pant with a hashtag which states 'Getting ready for Adheera role in KGF chapter 2.



Have a look at Sanjay Dutt's tweet ..









Being a mega budget movie there are very high expectations because the first part was a super hit. We just hope that Sanjay Dutt meets expectations of the audience who have been waiting wtih bated breath to appease fans.