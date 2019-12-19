Kichcha Sudeep Villain In Simbu's Manadu?

Kichcha Sudeep has donned several hats -- hero, producer, director, screenwriter and even a TV host. Now he's all set to play a baddie in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 which will release in theatres tomorrow. The film will be simultaneously released in several other languages too. Interestingly, Salman has dubbed in Kannada himself for his role in the Kannada Version of Dabangg 3. So fans can't wait to find out how Salman will sound in Kannada.

Now, the entire crew has been on a promotion spree hopping cities to talk about the movie and give media interviews. Obviously Sudeep too is part of this team as he plays a key role and also enjoys a pan India following. Sudeep has played a character with negative shade in other movies too like Vaalee and Bachchan among others. Now, after news got out that he's playing a baddie in the Salman movie, we hear that he's been flooded with offers from other industries too to play the same.

The latest offer has come from Simbu's Maanadu filmmakers who have reportedly approached Sudeep to play villain in the movie. The movie is said to be political thriller and raised a lot of expectations from the audience. The actor who's also busy hosting the Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is yet to decide on this. With his calendar full with Kannada movies, brand endorsement deals and playing TV presenter, we are not sure how the actor will fit the Tamil movie into his itinerary. It would be interesting to see what Sudeep would do with this offer.