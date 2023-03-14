Late Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film "Gandhada Gudi" is to Premiere on Amazon Prime

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar left us all on October 29, 2021. After one year, the actor's last film Gandhada Gudi was released and scored a decent hit. Now, the film is all set to make its OTT debut this week.

Leading OTT platform Amazon Prime has officially announced that the movie will be premiered on its platform on March 17, 2023. The OTT platform mentioned nothing about the availability of the film's dubbed versions.

Written and directed by Amoghavarsha JS, the docudrama has music by Anjaneesh Loknath. Keep checking this space for more interesting OTT updates.