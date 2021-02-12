Madhagaja, Roberrt Makers Reveal Jagapathi Babu Look On His Birthday

The last leg of the shooting of Roaring Star Murali's 'Mada Gaja' is in progress. The movie has created enough buzz and expectations are huge from the audience. Mada Gaja will be released in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. The teaser of the movie has generated a huge hype for the movie.



In a latest development the team of "Mada Gaja' released the first look of the Villain character from the movie. The poster is a gift to Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu, who plays a baddie in the movie, on his birthday. Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen as a prominent villain in this movie. Hence the team planned to release his first look poster as a gift to the actor on the occasion of his birthday which happens to be on February 12 (today).

Madagaja is helmed by "Ayogya" movie fame Mahesh Kumar. Ashika Ranganath will play the female lead opposite Murali in this movie which is bankrolled by Umapathi Srinivas.

Meanwhile, Darshan Thoogudeepa too took to Twitter to wish Jagapathi Babu a very happy birthday. Sharing a look of the Tollywood actor from his upcoming movie Roberrt, Kannada Challenging star Darshan wished the actor a very happy birthday.

Roberrt is directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda. The film stars Asha Bhat as the female lead and is slated to hit theatres on March 11.