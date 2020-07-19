Manju Warrier Sandalwood Debut With Loose Maada Yogi in Akatakata?

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier may well make her Kannada debut soon. As per reports, efforts are on to bring the famous Mollywood actor Manju Warrier to team up with Yogesh (Loose Maada) in his next venture Akatakata.

Manju Warrier rose to fame after her recent released Tamil movie Asuran starring Dhanush. Akatakata director Nagaraj Somayaji feels that yogesh's mother character in the movie is a powerful one and said Manju Warrier aptly fits the role.

In view of the prevailing covid lockdown, the Sandalwood director will be leaving for Kerala next week to narrate the story upon the insistence of the Malayalam actress.

Yogi agreed to do this movie the moment he heard the narration of the story. If everything goes well, Manju Warrier will make her Kannada debut in this Sandalwood movie. The title of this movie was announced on Yogesh's birthday (June ), and cinegoers are inquisitive about this catchy title Akatakata.

The actor had recently said that he was not celebrating his birthday this year due to the rising number of covid cases in Karnataka state. Taking to social media, Loose Maada yogi had requested fans to stay home and safe. He also said "Let's make sure we celebrate life and needy people during the pandemic crisis by providing their basic needs to survive and fight the crisis.