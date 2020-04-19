Meet KGF Actor Yash Daughter Ayra's Lovely Babysitters

Coronavirus lockdown is driving all the parents up the wall. They are just unable to multitask, especially those with small kids. Juggling home, office work and babysitting kids is helluva task. One always wished they had support to help them manage kids and household chores. But now, with the lockdown in place with social distancing as primary objective, even domestic help is not allowed. With that being the case, it's become hard for parents to manage everything. Now, a few like KGF actor Yash are lucky. We all know that the Sandalwood actor is married to actress Radhika Pandit. The duo has two kids—a daughter and a son. Managing two kids can be a herculean task. But luckily for them, they have help. Guess who's babysitting the two kids? Radhika's parents seem to have come over to stay with them and thus the Kannada actress has nothing to worry.

Radhika expressed her gratitude to her parents in an insta post saying her mom and dad were helping her take care of her kids especially her daughter Ayra. She shared a pic of her parents holding the child.

Well, well who can help us better in times of crisis than parents, yes?