Meet KGF Actor Yash Daughter Ayra's Lovely Babysitters
Coronavirus lockdown is driving all the parents up the wall. They are just unable to multitask, especially those with small kids.
Coronavirus lockdown is driving all the parents up the wall. They are just unable to multitask, especially those with small kids. Juggling home, office work and babysitting kids is helluva task. One always wished they had support to help them manage kids and household chores. But now, with the lockdown in place with social distancing as primary objective, even domestic help is not allowed. With that being the case, it's become hard for parents to manage everything. Now, a few like KGF actor Yash are lucky. We all know that the Sandalwood actor is married to actress Radhika Pandit. The duo has two kids—a daughter and a son. Managing two kids can be a herculean task. But luckily for them, they have help. Guess who's babysitting the two kids? Radhika's parents seem to have come over to stay with them and thus the Kannada actress has nothing to worry.
Radhika expressed her gratitude to her parents in an insta post saying her mom and dad were helping her take care of her kids especially her daughter Ayra. She shared a pic of her parents holding the child.
View this post on Instagram
I know many of u were curious about how I am managing two kids.. U see these two people in the pic, they are my SECRET!! Its becoz of them I get to relax. Ayra and Junior cant stay without them. They are Mummy and Pappa to me, Mimi and Ajju to them!! ❤ P.S : Ayra calls her Ammama as Mimi coz as a baby she heard me call my mom Mummy.. so that stayed!! #nimmaRP #radhikapandit
Well, well who can help us better in times of crisis than parents, yes?