Newlywed Love Mocktail Couple Test COVID Positive

Sandalwood's youngest much in love couple, Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, who recently entered into wedlock have tested positive for Corona virus.

The second wave of covid is increasing day by day and many actors from the Bollywood industry too have been affected by the virus. Darling Krishna himself has revealed this on his Twitter handle. "We appeal that whoever were in close contact with us please get yourself tested for the virus," thus stated Krishna. Coming to the Bollywood Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, and many others were affected with the virus.

Akshay Kumar, who recovered recently has got discharged from the hospital two days ago. Uttar Pradesh has imposed new guidelines in view of an increase in Covid cases. The government has declared lockdown from Sunday except for essential goods.

Yogi government has announced that a fine of 10,000 rupees will be imposed on people who do not wear masks. About 22,439 new covid cases have been registered in UP and about 104 people have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has imposed fifty percent occupancy in cinema theatres and is most likely to impose lockdown in a few days. All the production plans of big budget movies have got jeopardized causing huge losses for producers, and according to one of the senior persons in the Kannada film industry, most of the film industry workers may come to the streets during this second wave because of lockdown imposition.

It remains to be seen how the Karnataka government is going to handle the prevailing situation. Disaster management teams have rolled up their sleeves to face possible eventualities.