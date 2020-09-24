Nigerian Drug Peddlers Absconding After Diganth Admits To Snorting Cocaine

Sandalwood star Diganth Manchale was caught napping! The actor gave contradictory statements when he was called for interrogation for the second time. The Sandalwood actor had to spill beans when he was interrogated with evidence by the CCB officers.

Diganth has now admitted having partaken cocaine during the days when he underwent depression without any work in hand. He has said that as he could not take the drug at home in front of his parents and hence he took it along with his friends at their homes.

The Kannada actor is also known as doodhpeda (a milk sweet) has also said that one of his friends procured cocaine from a few Nigirien citizens and all of his friends took the drug together.

Diganth was questioned by the officers on the basis of the statements by the accused Benold Woddena who had mentioned Diganth's name during his interrogation.

The actor who was cool during his first interrogation could be seen with a grim face after his second interrogation. We hear that the actor requested the CCB not to call him over again as his career will be jeopardized as it sends out wrong signals to the people. However, the CCB has turned down his request telling him that he needs to attend whenever he is called.

On the other hand, the Nigerien citizens who supplied cocaine are said to gave already escaped after Diganth was summoned by CCB for the first time and have switched off their mobile phones. The CCB has also examined the text message between Diganth and the Nigerien drug peddlers in coded language. When CCB confronted the actor with this evidence the actor was at bay and has reportedly sought some time to answer several queries.