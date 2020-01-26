Nikhil Kumaraswamy Wedding Date Fixed: Is Kannada Actress The Bride?

Only yesterday, Sandalwood's dimple beauty Rachita Ram clarified in a long social media post that she did have any love affair with her co-star Nikhil Kumaraswamy. There were rumours of the couple dating after they were spotted together at a temple.

However, the actress put all the speculation to rest by rubbishing reports and also assuring her fans that she will share her wedding news with them whenever it happens. Slamming yellow media channels for posting cheap news for TRPs and hits, Rachita Ram urged the fans to believe any news with respect to her movies or personal life only if it's posted on her official channel.



Now, the latest we hear that Nikhil Kumaraswamy is getting married, after all. However, is a Kannada actress the bride? Read on to find out.

HD Kumaraswamy is said to have finalised the granddaughter of a Congress leader to we'd Nikhil. The actor is all set to marry an MSc passout Revathy on May 18.

It is learnt that the entire Deve Gowda family paid a visit to the girl's house and finalised the alliance. Nikhil too is said to have given his nod to marriage.