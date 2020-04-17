Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Wedding Creates Social Media Storm For Violating Lockdown Restrictions

We already told you that Sandalwood actor Nikhil Kumar Swamy married his fiancee Revarthi, daughter of another Karnataka politician Krishnappa at the Gowdas' farmhouse in Ramanagara. While the groom's father and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had stated that the event couldn't be postponed and will be instead made into a low key affair, everyone thought it was believable. However, minutes after the wedding, pictures from the marriage ceremony of Nikhil and Revathi went viral and in it we see a lot of people and the wedding taking place like the usual celebrity weddings.

Sources in the know said that since both the families have huge politial connection, there were some important people invited to be a part of the guest list and could not be avoided. So the wedding ended up having more guests than was allowed by the government.

This has given rise to a controversy and created a storm on social media. Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding has become a talking point and being widely discussing the marriage ceremony for violating lockdown guidelines strictly imposed by the government in the wake of the corona pandemic. People are wondering how could a former prime minister like Deve Gowda be so irresponsible and also asking whatever happened to social distancing in the wedding!

Now, it remains to be seen if the govt will initiate any action for flouting rules. Stay tuned for updates.