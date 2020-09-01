Not Rashmika, Do You Know Kirik Party Actress Samyuktha Hegde?

Sandalwood actress Samyukta Hegde, who is known for her tomboy character in her famous movie Kirik party, has also wieked in Tamil movies like puppy and Comali.

The actress wants sandalwood producers to know about the multifaceted side of her. The actor, who was out of India for seven months travelling across Vietnam and Europe, is back and staying with her parents whom she missed from when she was in class 12.

Currently, her social media is filled with her pictures wearing Kurtas and Sarees to remove the stereotypic typecast that was created by her role in Kirrik party. Samyuktha says that three years after the release of that movie, she has changed herself as a person and also the way she behaves.

The actress also feels that kannada producers should give her an opportunity to showcase her talent by offering her different kinds of roles putting aside the image created by her role in the Rakshit Shetty blockbuster Kirik party which also marked the entry of Rashmika Mandanna, who is now a household n as me in the Southern film industry.

One should not forget the fact that even though Rashmika leaves the audience impressed in the first part of few movie, Samyuktha as Aarya manages to hold her open and keeps the audience engaged after the interval where the movie takes a crucial turn.

Ssmyuktha feels that Kirrik party image has proved to be a disadvantage for her as the producers have stereotyped her with her tomboy role in the movie. When Kollywoox filmmakers could extract her talent in Comali and Puppy, she wonders what stops the Sandalwood movie makers from doing so in Kannada.

The actor says that now she is has even polished her dancing skills, Martial arts, bike riding, and drawing rangolis like typical Indian ladies.

The actor expects directors to explore these aspects to their advantage in their movies. Samyukta Hegde has written a couple of stories during lockdown and currently is busy in writing screenplay for a short film. "I want a friend who can direct and act in this short movie,," she signs off.