Not Sudeep, Another Famous Kannada Star In Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

There is always hype around star movies. This is true in any film industry. As soon as a superstar announces a new venture, all eyes are on the movie and fans keep asking the makers to release updates on the movie.

Now, Mahesh is riding high on the success of his last release Sari Leru Neekevvaru. The movie which featured the actor in the role of a soldier also had Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna, Rao Ramesh, Vijayashanthi and Rajendra Prasad in key roles. The movie which released around Sankranti minted gold at the box office.

Naturally, the expectations surrounding Mahesh's next venture Sarkaru Vaari Paata had touched the skies. Now, there was a lot of talk about the cast of the movie. Even though the makers have announced the names of actors playing major characters in the movie, there are new names surfacing on the internet.

There are two versions doing the rounds in Tollywood about who would act with Mahesh Babu in his upcoming movie "Sarkaru Vaari Paata"

Recently, the first look of the movie was released and it has attracted the attention of his fans. It was learnt that Sandalwood actor Sudeep would be playing the villain role with Mahesh Babu in the movie.

But in a recent development, it has been heard that Kichcha Sudeep has denied the rumours. But Sandalwood fans need not get disheartened as we still have some good news for you.

Murmurs are being heard in the film corridor that not Sudeep but another kannada actor Real Star Upendra was approached for this role even before the title was fixed for this movie and it is believed that Upendra is mighty impressed by the story.

While Sudeep was recently seen in Telugu movie "Sye Raa' starring none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi, Upendra has acted in 'Son of Sathya Murthy" starring Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun. Fans are still waiting to know about the full star cast of the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram.