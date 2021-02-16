Padmaja Rao Confident Of Winning Cheque Bounce Case

Senior Sandalwood character artist Padmaja Rao against whom a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued has been granted bail. The actor, who attended JMFC court in Mangaluru was granted bail after depositing a sum of forty thousand and after furnishing a bond for 4 lakhs.

The actress was asked to attend court from time to time. Padmaja Rao had borrowed a loan of about 41 lakhs from Veeru talkies Production house owned by one Mr Veerendra Shetty who is also an actor and a director from Mangalore. As surety, Padmaja Rao had issued a cheque for rupees four lakhs. But this cheque got bounced and Veerendra Shetty had to approach the court in this regard.

Padmaja Rao was refusing to receive summons from the court and in this connection she was issued a warrant from the court. The actor who spoke to the media after she attended the court said that she is confident of winning the case. "I have full faith in the law and judiciary. I believe in myself. You should all wait and see," said the actress.

It is said that Padmaja Rao had borrowed money in instalments from the director during the filming of a Tulu movie. She had promised to pay back but somehow could never keep up her word. After waiting endlessly for the actress to repay, the director is said to have presented the cheque by Padmaja Rao to the bank only to realize later that it had bounced.

Following that, the director sought legal intervention to get back his 40 lakhs. It now remains to be seen if Padmaja will repay the money she owes Veerendra Shetty.