Parul Yadav to team up with Pannaga Bharana

Bengaluru: Parul Yadav, popularly known as butterfly actor, who has made her mark in Tamil and Malayalam films, made her debut in Kannada with Pavan Wadeyar's Govindaya Namaha in 2012. The actress, who appeared in 17 films, has come a long way since then. After taking a break from films for some time, she is back with a bang commenting on the actors entangled in Sandalwood drugs case. The latest update is, she will be collaborating with French Biriyani director Pannaga Bharana.

According to the reports from Gandhinagar, Pannaga Bharana and music director Vasuki Vaibhav were spotted at the Parul Yadav residence. The sources close to the actress confirms that Parul is working on a bunch of subjects with a few young filmmakers in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. These films will be produced under our own banner, and that her current focus is on movies where she can play the protagonist.

Now this new project with Pannaga Bharana is one among them in which the duo will be teaming up for a comedy entertainer. The sources claim that they have just begun the discussions and it is too early to confirm anything.

Meanwhile, Parul Yadav, is looking forward to a theatrical release for the remakes of Queen in the four south Indian languages titled as Butterfly. Queen, starring Kangana Ranaut, released in 2014, is being made in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Actresses Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia and Manjima Mohan will be playing the lead roles in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions respectively.