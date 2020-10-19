Prabhudeva Sandalwood Comeback In Shivanna-Yogaraj Bhat Movie?

Dancing king, choreographer, actor and director Prabhudeva is all set to make a re-entry into sandalwood after a span of many years.

The actor who was seen in the movies H2O and "Manasella Neene" several years ago will be seen in a Shivarajkumar movie which will be helmed by Yogaraj Bhat, as per the buzz doing the rounds in Gandhinagar circles.

The talk about Yogaraj Bhat and Shivakumar collaboration was being heard from many days and the news is that the director is already on the job for this project.

Yogaraj Bhat is said to have met Prabhudeva during the shoot of "Gaali Pata 2", and there was a buzz about the dancing king's re-entry into sandalwood. The director although has not disclosed any details about this meeting, we hear that one round of talks with the actor has already taken place and it is learnt that Prabhudeva was impressed with the story, but the actor is yet to give his green signal.

On the other hand, Shivarajkumar is busy with "Bhajarangi' -2", and has a series of movies on hand. Hence this project will take off after the completion of Shivarajkumar's assignments. If Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva share screen space, it will definitely be a feast for kannada fans.

