Prajwal Keeps Darshan's Role In Inspector Vikram Under Wraps

Challenging star of Sandalwood, Darshan Thoogudeepa and Prajwal Devaraj's upcoming movie Inspector Vikram has got a release date. As per official reports, the movie is all set to arrive in theatres on February 5. The Prajwal starrer is getting released after one year.



Darshan can be seen in a typical action look. Prajwal, who came live on social media to reveal details about this movie, used the platform to answer several questions from netizens. Most of them were related to actor Darshan, because of his presence in this movie. Darshan will be seen in a pivotal role in 'Inspector Vikram' in a new get up. Hence his fans are very inquisitive about his role in this movie. Hence Prajwal was bombarded with a lot of questions about Darshan's role in this movie. But Prajwal has not revealed much about this.

"I was lucky to act with Darshan in this movie. His role is quite amusing. You should watch him only on the screen. You will lose curiosity if i reveal now," Prajwal told his fans on social media. Prajwal has a unique role in this movie. He plays a happy go lucky character. The movie reminds us of Shivarajkumar's movie of the yesteryears 'Inspector Vikram'. However, the makers have ruled out any connection to that and said this is a new movie in itself.

The trailer of the movie will be released on January 26. Bhavana, who had appeared with Puneeth Rajkumar in the hit movie Jackie, will be seen as the lead actress in this movie which is bankrolled by Vikyath.