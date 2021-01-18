Prakash Raj Bags Ponniyin Selvan After KGF Chapter 2

Well known multilingual and talented actor Prakash Raj is much in demand artist in all the film industries. He is one of the most sought after actors in the Indian film industry.

After the Mega budget movie KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel, the actor has got an offer from a big budget Kollywood movie "Ponniyin Selvan'. This Pan India movie is being directed by none other than the famous director Maniratnam.

The actor who is upbeat on getting a chance in this mega project, has shared his joy on twitter. The actor is elated after getting this opportunity to work with Maniratnam after a span of several years. "I am on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan. My journey which commenced about 25 years ago with the master in a movie "Iruvar' is continuing. Such is the joy of unlearning and finding new horizons...bliss and blessed," stated Prakash Raj.

"Iruvar" was released way back in the year 1997 on January 14. Prakash Raj had won a National Award for the best supporting actor in this movie. Now, the actor has again teamed up with Maniratnam and people are inquisitive about what kind of character the actor might play in this movie. "Ponniyin Selvan" is a period drama and written by Kalki Krishna Murthy by the same name. The team commenced shooting at Hyderabad recently.