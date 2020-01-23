Puneeth Rajkumar Begins James After Wrapping Up Yuvarathnaa

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is enjoying the back-to-back success of his recent releases. Besides that, Appu is also busy with his stint on TV. He plays host on the popular Kannada game show Kannadadha Kotyaadipathi (Kannada version of Kaun Banega Crorepati). He is now prepping for the release of his next movie.

For quite some time now, Puneeth's fans have been waiting to hear some news about his upcoming movie. They can't wait to see him back on the big screen. His next movie is titled Yuvarathnaa. Appu was completely involved with this project for the most part of 2019. He has joined hands again with the director of his Superhit movie Rajakumara. The film was directed by Santhosh Anandram and Rajakumara was being hailed as Puneeth's career-best movie as there was a lot of family sentiment. The movie also had a hit song from Appu's dad and late matinee idol Sarvabhowma Dr Rajkumar's famous movie Kasthuri Nivasa. The song Aadisi Nodu Beelisi Nodu, a take on life which was from a classic became a hit in Rajakumara too. The song was reworked except for the first lines. But for the fans of Annavru, those lines were enough to draw them in hordes to theatres. The film was a blockbuster hit and the song was a chartbuster for long.

Now, with Puneeth collaborating with the director for the second time in Yuvarathnaa, fans are hoping that the actor-director duo recreates the same magic onscreen.

Yuvarathnaa has a huge star cast including the likes of Dhananjaya, Diganth, Sonu Gowda, Sayyesha and Prakash Raj. The film is all set to hit theatres sometime in Summer.

With Yuvarathnaa being wrapped up and being pushed to post-production, the Kannada power star has moved on to his next project. The film is titled James and being directed by Chethan Kumar. The film went on floors only last week and Puneeth is back on work mode.