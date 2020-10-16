Puneeth Rajkumar To Romance Priya Anand in James

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is all set to start his work for his upcoming movie "James" after the completion of his much talked about project "Yuvarathnaa". By now, you must have already heard about Telugu actor Srikanth's participation in this movie but the selection of a leading lady for this movie was yet to be announced.

Now, the team has officially announced the heroine for this movie will be none other than Priya Anand who had worked in the Puneeth Rajkumar movie, "Rajkumara". The film was released in 2017. The movie was a blockbuster hit.

The actress had later worked with Golden Star Ganesh in the movie 'Orange'. Now, she is being paired opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in the movie 'James'.

Currently, the team has initiated the movie shoot in Hosapete. We are yet to know when Priya Anand will join the sets. Actor Srikanth who had worked in Kannada movies "Hendathi Helidare Kelbeku'' 'Yugadi' and "The villain" has made a comeback with his re-entry into sandalwood through 'James' but we are yet to hear about the kind of role the actor is going to portray in this movie.

The other actor Aditya Menon who has worked in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, will also be seen in "James". Earlier, the actor had worked in several Kannada movies like "Shivaji Nagar' "Kolara" "Seetha Rama Kalyana' among others.

Anu Prabhakar Mukherji will also be seen in a vital role in this movie. Currently, the team is busy with the production work in Hosapete, Gangavathi and other places. Chethan Kumar has written the story, screenplay and dialogues in this movie.

Kishore pattikonda is the producer of this movie and Charan Raj and Appu will be scoring the music for this movie.