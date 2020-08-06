Puneeth Rajkumar To Sport Lockdown Look In Yuvarathnaa Song

Sandalwood Star Puneeth Rajkumar has turned out to be a fitness freak during the lockdown period. He is one of those actors who has made very good use of the lockdown situation.

The Kannada Power Star has said that he watched a few web series and a few movies besides learning cooking during this lockdown. Even his looks have undergone a transformation. His fans have liked his French beard like getup and the director of his upcoming movie is so excited about the actor's looks that he has planned to shoot the pending song of his upcoming movie Yuvarathnaa' with the same look.

Nowadays, Puneeth has been sharing his workout videos on social media which has inspired his followers to a great extent. He has set new fitness goals to his fans with his workout pictures.

In the absence of movie activities, he is striving to maintain the flexibility of his body by not skipping workout on any day. His social media posts show more of his acrobatics in terms of jumping and flying which makes us wonder how a man of 45 years can do such exercises with so much ease.

His slogan "A day without workout is a day wasted" has become popular on social media. This reminds us of Charlie Chaplin's saying that "A day without laughter is a day wasted". Puneeth had posted some special photos of his unusual workout sessions a few days ago and suggested that people keep fit and healthy.

Besides his much-awaited movie Yuvarathnaa, Puneeth will also be seen as the host of the popular TV game show Kannadadha Kotyaadhipathi. Watch this space for updates.