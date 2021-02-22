Raghavendra Rajkumar Recuperating, Will Resume Movie Shoot Soon 

Senior Sandalwood actor Raghavendra Rajkumar who was admitted to Columbia Hospital after he was taken ill during the shooting of a movie has been discharged from the hospital. Raghavendra Rajkumar was indisposed during the shooting of his movie "Belaku" and Muhurat of his son Vinay Rajkumar's movie "Andhondiththu Kaala". The actor was treated for about two days and has been discharged from the hospital. Raghavendra Rajkumar who spoke to the media after his discharge has ruled out the rumours that he took ill due to work pressure. "Had I stayed at home It would not have been possible for me to go to the hospital at the right moment. I could go to hospital only because I was at the shooting spot," the actor said.

Raghavendra Rajkumar also said that he would resume his shooting in a week as he is at ease now.

Raghavendra Rajkumar was introduced by his father and legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar to the industry. He played the lead character in several Kannada movies with top female stars.

He has to his credit some hit movies like Nanjundi Kalyana, Ganapathi Garvabhanga, Navibbaru Namagibbaru and Kalyana Mantapa among others. He even played a cameo in his brother Shivarajkumar's Aasegobba Meesegobba, which was a remake of the Hindi hit Golmaal starring Utpal Dutt.