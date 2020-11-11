Raghu Dixit Walks Out Of Love Mocktail 2 Over Remuneration Issues?

Love Mocktail is one of the super hit movies in Sandalwood that hit the screens during 2020.

It cannot be ruled out that music director Raghu Dixit too had a role in the success of this movie. The songs he composed for this movie too had an impact on the audience.

We already told you that the Love Mocktail sequel was in the offing. Fans were thrilled to know that the second instalment of the movie will be out as the first one was a breeze and a fun story.

In a latest development, we hear that musician Raghu Dixit has walked out of "Love Mocktail 2", hence there will be some big changes in the production team of this movie.

Raghu Dixit was first among many who got excited after hearing the story of the sequel. In fact, the music director himself had stated this on Facebook. Hence it was assumed that he would score music for the movie's sequel too. Fans of Raghu Dixit are feeling unhappy about his exit from this project. But we hear that there was no creative difference between Raghu and the production team.

We hear that the deal fell apart as there was no consensus between them regarding payment terms. Now, it has become inevitable for the team to go in search of a new music director.

If a buzz doing the rounds is anything to go by, then Darling Krishna who is currently busy with the shooting of this movie has approached singer Nakul Abhyankar. However, we are yet to hear an official announcement regarding the outcome of their talks. Along with Krishna, Milana Nagaraj is also playing her role as a producer in this project.

Krishna and Milana Nagaraj who are in love in real life too, have announced their date of marriage which is fixed on February 14, 2021 which happens to be Valentine's day.

More than 70 percent of the shooting of the movie "Love Mocktail 2" has been completed. Rachel David is the lead actress in this movie. The couple Krishna and Milana Nagaraj had done a photo shoot and have shared them on social media which has gone viral.

The first part of Love Mocktail was produced by this couple who had also worked in the lead role. But now the couple says they have nothing in their head except cinema and added that they are immersed in the production work of this movie.