Rajkumar grandson's Sandalwood debut on November 1

Bengaluru: Legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar's grandson and actor Raghavendra Rajkumar's son Yuva Rajkumar will soon make a grand entry into the Kannada film industry with his debut movie, tentatively titled "YR01". Recently, the producers of the young actor's debut film have released the first-look poster and the launch video is set for release on the day of Kannada Rajyotsava.

Except the poster with the mysterious-looking young man, the team of the yet-untitled film has not revealed anything. The poster showing a bearded Yuva Rajkumar, sporting an intense demeanor while holding a spear in his right hand, clearly indicates that the film will have lot of action. Experts hazard a guess that the debut film of Rajkumar scion is going to have an interesting storyline with mythical undertones or could well be a period drama.

The source close to the actor confirms that Yuva Rajkuma has received training from his uncle Puneeth Rajkumar. The team claims that one has to wait till the teaser because it will give a glimpse of the characterization, as well as how he has trained for the role.

The film will be directed by Puneeth Rudrang. The director earlier worked as an associate to KGF director Prashanth Neel. And the music will scored by popular music director Ravi Basrur of KGF fame.

Earlier in September, the team "YR01" had met Dr Shiva Rajkumar for his blessings. He was extremely impressed with the outcome of the "launch video" of Yuva Rajkumar's debut video. He wholeheartedly blessed and conveyed his best wishes to Puneeth Rudranag and team for their effort. They discussed the launch date with the legend.