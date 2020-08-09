Rakshit Shetty Mulls OTT Movies Before Lockdown Ends

Sandalwood actor, director, and producer Rakshit Shetty, who was last seen in the super hit cop fantasy drama Avane Srimannarayana, wants to keep pace with the present trend in the entertainment world. He is busy exploring parameters in line with the digital age.

The actor who completed ten years of his cinema journey in Sandalwood had shared his views on social media on 23rd July. He had said that after he took a break from Punyakoti, he was busy in making a new kind of story. Rakshit, along with eight-story writers, is busy penning a script. He said no compromise will be made with story writers and said filming will start once the story is ready and shooting can be completed within a month.

"Three best stories will be selected and it will be made into a cinema from our production house. Presently, the shooting is pending for 777 Charlie and Saptha Sagaradaache and once that is finished. we will focus on new ventures," said the Kannada actor.

While speaking about the present OTT trend, he said if the situation continues now, he would produce three movies in limited locations with small budgets. He felt that lockdown is paving the way to make movies with emotional elements ignoring commercial aspects.

Rakshit Shetty has been a successful actor in the Kannada film industry. After his hit movie Kirrik Party starring Rashmika Mandanna, Rakshit has come a long way delivering one blockbuster after another. His last outing Avane Srimmanrayana was directed by Sachin Ravi and received rave reviews.